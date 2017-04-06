Photo: Cesc Fabregas presents his baby son Leonardo to the world

Tuesday night we welcomed our gorgeous boy, Leonardo Fàbregas Semaan to the world. A special Thank You to @daniellasemaan my love, for everything you have given me and being the bravest women on earth. I love you so much. Both mummy and baby are doing amazing. 👶🏻🎉❤️ A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has posted on social media to share a photo of his new born son Leonardo.

The Blues star, resplendent in suitably blue scrubs, took a selfie with the latest addition to his family in his arms.

Partner Daniella Semaan is also in the photo in her hospital bed.

Writing on Instagram, Fabregas confirmed that Leonardo had arrived on Tuesday evening.

He said: “Tuesday night we welcomed our gorgeous boy, Leonardo Fàbregas Semaan to the world.

“A special Thank You to @daniellasemaan my love, for everything you have given me and being the bravest women on earth.

“I love you so much. Both mummy and baby are doing amazing.”

The pair already have two children together, while Semaan’s two children from a previous relationship are also part of the family.