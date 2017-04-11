Photo: Chelsea’s Eden Hazard jets to Budapest

After another great result a day to relax and so pleased to visit my Bro @KylianHazard7 in Hungary #family #cfc pic.twitter.com/TTZBkmWGEr — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) April 9, 2017

Chelsea star Eden Hazard travelled to Hungary after Saturday’s win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international has shared a photo of him sightseeing in Budapest with his younger brother Kylian, who currently plays for Hungarian side Újpest.

The older Hazard mentioned his side’s victory against the Cherries in an accompanying tweet.

He wrote: “After another great result a day to relax and so pleased to visit my Bro @KylianHazard7 in Hungary.”

Kylian, aged 21, is in his second season with Újpest, but has hardly featured at all this season due to injury.