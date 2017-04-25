Photo: David Luiz hangs from the crossbar after Gary Cahill’s goal vs Southampton

There will have been more than a few Chelsea fans hitting the bar to celebrate after Gary Cahill reinstated their lead over Southampton on the stroke of half-time in tonight’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

But none of them did it quite like Brazilian defender David Luiz.

When his fellow centre-back Cahill headed the Blues into a 2-1 lead just before the interval, Luiz launched himself at the crossbar and swung off it to celebrate the goal.