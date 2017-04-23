Photo: Dele Alli wins PFA Young Player of the Year

Twice as nice 😎 the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2017 goes to @Dele_Alli for the second consecutive year! #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/kEJxLutJKR — PFA (@PFA) April 23, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has scooped a second successive PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Having won the 2016 award in his debut season in the Premier League, the England international has now been voted as the winner of the 2017 edition by his fellow professionals.

Alli was announced as the winner of the award at a ceremony in London this evening. You can see him posing with the trophy in the photo above.