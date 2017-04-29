Photo: Diego Costa spotted in meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes

Chelsea's Diego Costa pictured meeting super agent Jorge Mendes and businessmenhttps://t.co/hdILLFZsGq pic.twitter.com/Zqzcf5rG84 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 29, 2017

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been spotted at a dinner meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes and a group of businessman, prompting fresh speculation that he will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Sun reports that Costa was dining with Mendes at Knightsbridge eatery Signor Sassi. And the tabloid’s claims that four of the men sitting at the table were Asian will increase suspicions that Costa is on his way to the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international was previously touted with a transfer to China in February. At that stage he stormed out of training and was dropped by head coach Antonio Conte. Meanwhile, Mendes was photographed in China meeting a club owner.

Chelsea could be in line for an £80m fee if Costa moves to a Chinese Super League this summer, the article claims.