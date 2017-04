Photo: Eden Hazard screaming in Chelsea training

Good day's training. @hazardeden_10 ⚽️ A post shared by asmir1 (@asmir1) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has shared a photo of team-mate Eden Hazard letting out what looks to be an almighty scream in training.

The Bosnia international wrote on Instagram that it had been a good day’s training at Cobham yesterday. But Hazard’s face suggests he might have felt differently.

Given Hazard’s position behind a diving Begovic, it is possible the Belgian star did not get the cross he was hoping for. Or else he is doing his best to distract Begovic from his catch.