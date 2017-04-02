Photo: Erik Lamela in hospital bed after hip operation

The surgery went well, thanks to all for your positive messages 👍🏼👍🏼😉😉💪🏼 #thanksgod pic.twitter.com/SRwG8RCZFt — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 2, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has taken to social media to update fans after undergoing surgery.

The Argentina international had an operation on the hip injury that has kept him sidelined since November on Saturday while his team-mates were winning away at Burnley.

Lamela shared a photo of him smiling in his hospital bed.

He told his followers: “The surgery went well, thanks to all for your positive messages.”

After a lengthy rehabilitation process, Lamela was unable to regain full movement in his hip and was forced to have yesterday’s surgery. He has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.