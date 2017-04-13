Photo: Former Man City and Chelsea star celebrates son’s England U16 appearance

Former England international Shaun Wright-Phillips has posted on international to express his pride at his son representing England Under-16s.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips, who plays his football for Manchester City, where his dad also came through the ranks, has been in action at the Montaigu Tournament in France.

The senior Wright-Phillips, aged 35, said: “This is such a proud #moment for too see my son in the #England U16.”

D’Margio still has some way to go to match his old man’s 36 caps for the senior national team.