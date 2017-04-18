Photo: Injured Man Utd star hits the gym

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has shared a photo showing him in the gym at the club’s Carrington training ground.

The Spain international underwent surgery on a groin injury during the last international break. He has been sidelined since and manager Jose Mourinho says he will not be back in action before late-May. That would suggest that a prospective Europa League final appearance for United is Mata’s only slim chance of featuring again this season.

That’s no doubt spurring him on in his rehabilitation.