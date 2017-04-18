Photo: Injured Man Utd star hits the gym

Good session! 💪🏻😅🔴 @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/eldDy7zNNK
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) April 17, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has shared a photo showing him in the gym at the club’s Carrington training ground.
The Spain international underwent surgery on a groin injury during the last international break. He has been sidelined since and manager Jose Mourinho says he will not be back in action before late-May. That would suggest that a prospective Europa League final appearance for United is Mata’s only slim chance of featuring again this season.
That’s no doubt spurring him on in his rehabilitation.