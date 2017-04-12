Photo: Injured Man Utd star returns to training

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was in training at Carrington today as the Red Devils prepared for their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht.

The Spain international was sidelined for last weekend’s 0-3 win at Sunderland, with manager Jose Mourinho confirming that he was struggling with a hip injury and in pain when he dived.

But De Gea was photographed taking part in today’s session with his team-mates and subsequently joined them on the plane to Brussels.

Argentina international Sergio Romero deputised for him at the Stadium of Light.