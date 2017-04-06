Photo: Jesse Lingard signs new Man Utd contract

Here’s the moment Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard put pen to paper on his new four-year contract.

The England international, aged 24, has come through the ranks at Old Trafford. Having been on the Red Devils’ books since 2000, he is now tied to them until June 2021.

We reportedly earlier today before the official confirmation of the extension that the new deal he had agreed will see him earn £100,000-a-week.

Lingard’s existing deal had been due to expire in June 2018.