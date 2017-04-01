Photo: Liverpool dressing room ahead of Everton game

This was the scene awaiting Liverpool’s players in the home dressing room at Anfield as they prepare to face local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The players’ match jerseys were hanging on their pegs in squad number order, which means that no.1, Loris Karius, finds himself sitting among starters, while Simon Mignolet is surrounded by substitutes.

Photos of the late Ronnie Moran, former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager, seem to be on display on the island in the centre of the dressing room.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 12.30pm.