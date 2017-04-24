Photo: Liverpool’s Matty Virtue celebrates winning the league for Everton

Posted by - April 24, 2017 - All News, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Photos

The photo above shows Liverpool youngster Matty Virtue celebrating scoring the winner for the club’s under-23 side in this evening’s game against Manchester City.

Virtue’s late goal gave the Reds a 3-2 victory over City. Liverpool’s official Twitter account said he was demonstrating the “taste of victory”.

But the taste proved to be very much bittersweet. In defeating City, Liverpool handed the Premier League 2 Division One title to their neighbours Everton.

Ben Woodburn had scored Liverpool’s other two goals. Here’s a round-up and some footage from after the final whistle.