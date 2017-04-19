Photo: Man Utd man inside the team hotel ahead of Anderlecht game

Concentrado y listo para mañana.

Concentrated and ready for tomorrow @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/HhwYxOFxWy — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 19, 2017

Manchester United right-back has shared a photo of himself inside the team’s hotel ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

The Ecuador international, who has been one of the Red Devils’ star performers this season, appears to be standing at the entrance to the bathroom of his hotel room.

He is decked out in a club polo shirt, presumably ahead of a team meal and pre-game meetings at the hotel this evening..

Valencia wrote: “Concentrated and ready for tomorrow.”