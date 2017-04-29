Photo: Man Utd man posts photo of him with Anthony Joshua ahead of Wladimir Klitschko fight

Another step towards greatness tomorrow night! Good luck @anthonyfjoshua and go take care of business! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/XDDytxQoJF — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 28, 2017

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has shared a photo of him posing with boxer Anthony Joshua as he prepares to take on Wladimir Klitschko tonight.

IBF heavyweight champions Joshua, aged 27, defends his belt against veteran former world heavyweight champion Klitschko at Wembley this evening.

England international Smalling, who is currently sidelined due to injury, took to social media to offer words of encouragement to Joshua.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Another step towards greatness tomorrow night! Good luck @anthonyfjoshua and go take care of business! #AndStill.”