Photo: Man Utd striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic provides injury update

First of all, thank you for all the support and love. Its no news I got injured so I will be out of fotball for a while. I will go through this like everythings else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted on social media for the first time since suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Anderlecht last Thursday evening.

The Swedish veteran published a photo on Instagram showing his good knee and his injured knee in front of a wood-burning stove. It looks like he is having a sauna, so perhaps he has been allowed to return to his homeland while he starts his recovery.

An accompany message makes it clear that, despite reports suggesting his career is in doubt as a result of the injury, retirement is not on the cards.

He wrote: “First of all, thank you for all the support and love. It’s no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while.

“I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn’t be any problem.

“One thing is for sure, I decide when it’s time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon.”