Photo: Man Utd’s embarrassing tribute shirts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo

In today's warm-up, #MUFC are wearing t-shirts to show their support for @Ibra_official & Marcos Rojo, following their injuries on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/V1uaynvsqh
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2017
Manchester United’s players donned shirts bearing the names of injured colleagues Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo for the warm-up ahead of today’s Premier League win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Ibrahimovic and Rojo both suffered serious knee ligament injuries during Thursday night’s Europa League game against Anderlecht.
But plenty of players have seen colleagues suffer serious injuries this season without the need to resort to pre-match tributes ahead of their next game. It doesn’t seem very United-like and is a bit embarrassing.
Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne was among those equally unimpressed by the gimmick.
"That's embarrassing, what's the point in that?"
Safe to say Richard Dunne isn't a fan of Man Utd wearing Ibrahimovic and Rojo shirts. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aBmif1lE9E
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2017