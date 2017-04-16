Photo: Marcus Rashford celebrates his early goal vs Chelsea

Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United an early lead in this afternoon’s clash with top-of-the-table Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old England international scores in the seventh minute to bag United’s earliest Premier League goal of the season and put his side in front.

Rashford celebrated the goal, which came after he got on the end of a through-ball from Ander Herrera, in understated fashion, but United and Tottenham Hotspur fans will have celebrated much more jubilantly.

As it stands, Spurs will stay within four points of the Blues at the top of the table.