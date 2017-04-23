Photo: N’Golo Kante wins PFA Player of the Year

The Men's PFA Players' Player of of the Year goes to….@ChelseaFC's @nglkante! Congratulations! #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/fK64Op8MVH
— PFA (@PFA) April 23, 2017
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been crowned PFA Player of the Year.
The France international was announced as this year’s winner at a ceremony in London this evening.
Kante, aged 26, is on course for back-to-back Premier League titles after joining the Blues from Leicester City last summer, and has been a key figure in Antonio Conte’s engine room this season.
He saw off competition from team-mate Eden Hazard, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.