Photo: N’Golo Kante wins PFA Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been crowned PFA Player of the Year.

The France international was announced as this year’s winner at a ceremony in London this evening.

Kante, aged 26, is on course for back-to-back Premier League titles after joining the Blues from Leicester City last summer, and has been a key figure in Antonio Conte’s engine room this season.

He saw off competition from team-mate Eden Hazard, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.