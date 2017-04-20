Photo: Spurs training ahead of Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to book their place in the final and inflict a crisis of confidence on their Premier League title rivals when they play them this weekend.

Striker Harry Kane was back in action and back among the goals against Bournemouth last weekend, so he will be hoping to continue his form against the Blues.

Here are a selection of photos of Kane and other Spurs players in action today.