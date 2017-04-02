Photo: Spurs travel home from Burnley

The photo above shows Tottenham Hotspur’s players travelling home from yesterday’s game at Burnley by plane.

It was mission accomplished for Mauricio Pochettino and his squad, who left Turf Moor with three points after a 0-2 win.

Defender Toby Alderweireld shared a photo of himself and some of his team-mates on the journey back to London after Saturday’s match.

The Belgian marked his photo with the destination.

He was sitting near fellow Low Countries natives Michel Vorm, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Vincent Janssen for the flight home.