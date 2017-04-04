Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescues a point for Man Utd against Everton

Ibrahimovic: “If you are losing 1-0, you need to make changes and the coach sees that. We were much better in the second half." #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/OJm2kUdPIe — Premier League (@premierleague) April 4, 2017

Not for the first time this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dug Manchester United out of a hole.

The Swedish striker tucked away a stoppage time penalty to salvage a point against Everton this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side looked set to follow Saturday’s 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion with defeat to the Toffees before Ibrahimovic stepped up to cancel out Phil Jagielka’s opener.

Here are photos are Ibra, who was returned from a three-match ban, converting his spot-kick.