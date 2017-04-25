Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Leicester game

Arsenal’s players have been training at their London Colney base today as they prepare to face Leicester City in tomorrow evening’s Premier League clash.

Perhaps the most promising sight for the north London club’s supporters was the presence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The new right wing-back left Wembley on crutches after his man of the match performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, but took part in today’s session.

Here are some other photos from today’s session.

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:14am PDT