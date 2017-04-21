Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Man City game

Posted by - April 21, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, FA Cup, Manchester City, Photos

Arsenal’s players have been training at their London Colney base as they prepare to face Manchester City in this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Gunners take on Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday at 3pm.

Attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil was among those looking forward to another trip to Wembley, while left-back Nacho Monreal posted on Twitter to confirm he is ready for the trip to the national stadium.

Here are a selection of photos of Arsenal players in action in training in the build-up to the game.