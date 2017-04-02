Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Man City game

Arsenal held a final training session at their London Colney base on Saturday afternoon before today’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.
The Gunners return to action after the international break with a crucial game in the race for Champions League qualification. They host Pep Guardiola’s City at the Emirates Stadium in a 4pm kick-off this afternoon.
The photos above and below show Arsene Wenger’s squad putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the game.
