Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Everton game

We keep preparing for the next game! Big game Sunday! 🔵 #cfc pic.twitter.com/X9gkMOtXLG — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 28, 2017

Chelsea have been working hard on their Cobham training ground as they prepare to face Everton in this weekend’s Premier League fixture.

The Blues travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to seek three points that would pile the pressure on title rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who face Arsenal in the north London derby later that afternoon.

Here are a selection of photos from training as Antonio Conte’s squad get ready for the game. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois both posted photos of themselves in action on the training pitch.