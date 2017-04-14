Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Man Utd game

Chelsea’s players have been training at their Cobham training ground today as they prepare to face Manchester United this weekend.

The Blues travel to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils at 4pm on Easter Sunday.

PFA Player of the Year nominee N’Golo Kante made his way out onto the training pitch with Cesar Azpilicueta at the start of the session.

And head coach Antonio Conte was showing his players how it’s done as they close in on the Premier League title. The former Juventus midfielder got involved in today’s session.