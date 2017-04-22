Photos: Hector Bellerin reveals ridiculous new haircut ahead of Man City game

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin isn’t really helping himself at the minute.

Already on the receiving end of a backlash for the club’s supporters for his poor form this season, he ought to be getting his head down and concentrating on his game.

Instead he is just coming up with more reasons why he needs to keep his head down, like this disastrous new hairdo.

Bellerin sported his new plaited barnet at training this morning and will presumably don the same look for tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley.