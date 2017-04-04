Photos: Injured Liverpool midfielder returns to outdoor training

road to recovery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TGq3QRvfIL — Ovie Ejaria (@oejaria) April 3, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has posted a series of photos on social media showing him stepping up his recovery from injury.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage at the end of the January.

But he is now working on the grass at Melwood having been deemed fit enough to resume outdoor training.

Ejaria is still working alone with a fitness coach and is not yet back in full training with the rest of the squad.