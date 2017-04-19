Photos: Liverpool midfielder resumes full training

feels good to be back 😄💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/RY7ylFI5RY — Ovie Ejaria (@oejaria) April 19, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has returned to full training at Melwood today.

The 19-year-old, who has eight first-team appearances to his name so far this season, has been sidelined since January with an ankle ligament injury.

But he rejoined Jurgen Klopp’s squad for training today as the Reds prepare to face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

Ejaria took to Twitter to post a selection of photos of him action during this morning’s session.

He wrote: “Feels good to be back.”