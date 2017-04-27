Photos: Liverpool reveal 2017/18 home kit

That feeling. When you wear the Liver Bird on your chest. Presenting the #NBFootball @LFC 17-18 Home Kit. #PureLFC pic.twitter.com/XAUwQ4GHZD — New Balance Football (@NBFootball) April 27, 2017

Liverpool have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2017/18 season.

The Reds are celebrating their 125th anniversary with a kit that draws on that long history. It includes a white v-neck and cuffs and tonal pinstripes on the front of the shirt.

Captain Jordan Henderson and midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can were among those to model the 2017/18 kit.

Next season’s kit is once again made by New Balance and sponsored by Standard Chartered.

The new jersey goes on sale to fans on May 19 and is already available to pre-order.