Photos: Liverpool stars at Lucas Leiva tribute dinner

Great night last night…. 10 years a red @leivalucas ❤️ A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva was the subject of a tribute dinner yesterday evening to celebrate his 10 years at Anfield.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds from Brazilian side Gremio in July 2007.

To mark the occasion, a event entitled Lucas: 10 Years A Red was held last night and was attended by Liverpool stars past and present.

Captain Jordan Henderson, midfielder Adam Lallana and club legend Steven Gerrard were among those to share photos of themselves celebrating Lucas’ milestone with him.