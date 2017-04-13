Photos: Liverpool stars play American football

A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Liverpool’s players got to try their hand at a different sport when they were joined at their Melwood training ground by a couple of NFL stars.

Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum were among those to play a bit of American football with Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

For Liverpool fans who have long feared the sight of Coutinho in another team’s kit, the Brazil international donned a Redskins jersey. Wijnaldum wore the Dolphins gear.