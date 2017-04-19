Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Crystal Palace game

Back to the training ground! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PBL05UoSUq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2017

Liverpool’s players were in training at their Melwood base today as they step up their preparations for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Reds host the Eagles at Anfield this weekend and will hope to build on their hard-fought away win at West Bromwich Albion last Sunday.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren and striker Daniel Sturridge both came up with questionable methods of beating their man.

And manager Jurgen Klopp decided to get on his bike during today’s session.