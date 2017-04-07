Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Stoke game

Straight back to the training pitch. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/saSZZbOOVX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 6, 2017

Liverpool’s players were in training at their Melwood base yesterday as they prepare to face Stoke City in this weekend’s Premier League fixture.

There was no time to dwell on the disappointment of Bournemouth’s late equaliser on Wednesday evening: it was straight back into training on Thursday for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Here are a selection of photos from the session. The Reds travel to the bet365 Stadium to face the Potters in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.