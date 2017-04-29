Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Watford game

Focused on facing Watford. pic.twitter.com/xSNcPOv3jN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 29, 2017

Liverpool’s players have been training at their Melwood base today as they prepare for their Premier League game against Watford.

The Reds travel to Vicarage Road on Monday night to face the Hornets. Before that, there was still time for manager Jurgen Klopp and his squad to get some work done on the training ground.

You can see photo of them doing just that above and below. Klopp was keeping a watchful eye on proceedings (and very pleased to have Adam Lallana back, by the look of it).