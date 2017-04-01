Photos: Man Utd arrive to play West Brom

Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford as they prepare to return to Premier League action against West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

A bearded captain Wayne Rooney was among those photographed arriving at the stadium to get ready for kick-off. Will United’s absentees in attacking positions, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata, see the skipper make a rare start?

The man who has made that decision, manager Jose Mourinho, was also snapped walking down the tunnel and making his way to the home dressing room.