Photos: Man Utd players arrive to face Chelsea

📍 Checking in at Old Trafford!#MUNCHE team news coming up at 15:00 BST… pic.twitter.com/8nfJiWyxhc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2017

Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with table-topping Chelsea.

Manager Jose Mourinho goes head-to-head with his former club in their Easter Sunday clash.

Goalkeeper David De Gea, who is in line for a return from his hip injury after making the bench for the midweek draw at Anderlecht, was among those photographed making their way from the team bus to the home dressing room.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial were also snapped.