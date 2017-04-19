Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Anderlecht game

Getting ready for the #UEL quarter-finals… 💪 pic.twitter.com/SIGsPrGb3F
Manchester United’s players have been in training at their Carrington base today as they prepare to face Anderlecht in tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final second leg.
The Red Devils left Belgium with a crucial away goal and a 1-1 draw last week.
After spending the weekend getting to grips with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, it appeared that Ander Herrera was getting a taste of his own medicine with some man marking from Marcos Rojo.
Captain Wayne Rooney was also photographed during the session and could be fit enough for a return to the bench on Thursday evening.