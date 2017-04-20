Photos: Man Utd’s Marcos Rojo stretchered off with knee injury

Marcos Rojo is stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Daley Blind. He looked in real pain. pic.twitter.com/SZraXjpClS — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 20, 2017

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was stretchered off with a knee injury during this evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.

The Argentina international stretched his joint awkwardly in a challenge after overrunning the ball.

He looked in serious pain as he left the pitch on the stretcher, as you can see in the photos above.

Rojo’s injury potentially leaves Jose Mourinho with just one recognised centre-back. Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are already ruled out until mid-May.

Daley Blind came on to replace Rojo and partner Eric Bailly during tonight’s game.