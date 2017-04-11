Photos: Marcus Rashford shares evidence of his boyhood dream to play for Man Utd

11 year old with a dream… pic.twitter.com/9gPjmViyph
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 10, 2017
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has shared photographic evidence that he has already achieved his one aim in life.
Presumably as part of a school project, as an 11-year-old the England international wrote: “I hope that my future is very bright in and out of school, especially in my career as a footballer.
“I want to have a different lifestyle and make my family and others proud of me.
“I only have one aim in life and that is to be a professional footballer, and hopefully at Manchester United.”
Mission accomplished just a few years later for the 19-year-old.
Rashford shared a picture of his original work, typed up on a computer in classic school project font, and a picture of himself wearing United’s 2007/09 kit that was also included in the work.