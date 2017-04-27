Photos: Marouane Fellaini sent-off after headbutting Sergio Aguero

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been sent-off in the closing stages of this evening’s derby clash with Manchester City.

The Belgium international was booked for a foul on Sergio Aguero. From the resulting free-kick, he charged after the City striker and tripped him.

When Aguero stood up and remonstrated with Fellaini, the United man responded with a headbutt that earned him a second booking within the space of 30 seconds from referee Martin Atkinson.

That left United to see out the final minutes with 10 men on the pitch.