Photos: Ross Barkley’s horror tackle on Dejan Lovren

Some image this… This is Ross Barkley's challenge on Dejan Lovren that resulted in his booking https://t.co/m7L9qxjkN7 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/Sq3JcG5DWC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 1, 2017

Everton’s Ross Barkley was very lucky not to be sent-off in today’s Merseyside derby.

Having escaped unpunished after a potentially bookable offence in the opening stages, the England international was eventually shown a yellow card towards the end of the first-half.

When his caution eventually arrived, it should have been a red card. Frustrated with a poor touch that allowed Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to nick the ball, Barkley followed through with a studs-up challenge on the Croatian’s shin.