Photos: Spurs training ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face local rivals Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby.

Spirits appeared to be high in the Spurs camp. Striker Harry Kane was having a laugh at something, while Heung-min Son and Kevin Wimmer were also having fun.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris rose highest during one drill.

Spurs host the Gunners at White Hart Lane at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon in what will be the last derby before the stadium is demolished.