PSG preparing bid for Alexis Sanchez, monitoring Mesut Ozil situation

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to lodge a €55m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to Yahoo .

The report claims that there is regular contact between the Chile international’s entourage and PSG officials. The Ligue 1 side now want to signal their intent by confirming their interest to the Gunners hierarchy and submitting a firm offer.

PSG expect to have to pay more than their opening bid given reported interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Chinese Super League sides, but are keen to put down a marker.

Sanchez is under contract at Arsenal until June 2018, which means he enters the final 12 months of his deal this summer. Talks over an extension are currently on hold after hitting deadlock.

The same report claims PSG are also monitoring fellow Arsenal player Mesut Ozil’s situation. He too is out of contract next year and has shelved talks with the Gunners until the summer.