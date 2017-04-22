Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

There is a big weekend of football ahead, not least the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

Who will triumph in the latest edition of El Clasico? The bookmakers seem to think the home side are favourites to win this one. 888 Sport’s Barcelona v Real Madrid betting odds have Madrid at 21/20 to win the game, while Barca are at 21/10.

That’s probably about right. Zinedine Zidane’s side have home advantage in their favour and will have had an extra day’s rest after their Champions League game than their opponents, albeit Madrid went to extra-time in their tie.

Then there is the results of those Champions League games. Madrid will be buoyed after booking their place in the semi-finals by defeating Bayern Munich, while Barca could be deflated after crashing out of the competition against Juventus.

Coach Luis Enrique will only hope that his players channel the disappointment into a backlash at the Bernabeu.

Madrid also have slightly less pressure on them then Barcelona. Los Merengues are already three points clear of their Catalan rivals at the top of the table and have a game in hand over them. Defeat would not be disastrous for Madrid, whereas defeat for Barca would effectively end their title challenge and hand La Liga to their nemesis.

Even the early team news is in Madrid’s favour. Gareth Bale is back in training and, although he is unlikely to start after such a lengthy layoff, in contention to feature, whereas Barca are without the suspended Neymar.

Prediction

As always, this fixture is very tough to call. But given all the reasons we’ve run through above, it is tough not to agree with the bookies and put this one down as a Real Madrid win.

Putting our necks on the line, we will predict Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona, with the home side giving themselves the two-goal cushion on the break late on as Barca push to get something from the game.