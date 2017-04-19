Serge Aurier in advanced talks with Man Utd

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, according to French newspaper L’Equipe .

The Red Devils are said to be in advanced talks over the Ivory Coast international’s transfer.

Aurier, aged 24, has lost his place in the PSG side to Thomas Meunier after being dogged by a series of off-field controversies in recent months, including being found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub and insulting then manager Laurent Blanc and team-mate Angel Di Maria in on online video.

The Ligue 1 champions will reportedly accept a bid of around €20m for Aurier, who is under contract at Parc des Princes until June 2019.

The former Lens and Toulouse player, who joined PSG in 2015, is said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford and the prospect of working with United boss Jose Mourinho. Indeed, Aurier has apparently agreed in principle to make the move in his discussions with the Portuguese coach.

Aurier could be reunited with former PSG team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic at United.