Spurs coach Ugo Ehiogu dies aged 44

Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 44-year-old was rushed to hospital after collapsing at the north London club’s Hotspur Way training ground yesterday.

He received treatment at the training ground before being taken to hospital by ambulance. But Spurs confirmed his passing in a statement released this morning.

The statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach.”

It revealed that Ehiogu had passed away in the early hours of this morning and passed on the club’s sympathies to his wife Gemma and their family.

The former England international joined the Spurs coaching staff in 2014.

He had made his name as a centre-back at Aston Villa, for whome he made more than 200 appearances, before moving on to Middlesbrough in 2000,

Ehiogu started his career at West Bromwich Albion and also played for Leeds United, Rangers and Sheffield United before his retirement in 2009.

He won four caps for England.