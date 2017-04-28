Spurs confirm they will play at Wembley next season

We can confirm that, following a Board meeting today, we’ve taken the decision to activate our option with Wembley National Stadium Limited. pic.twitter.com/DuQZsPedOB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 28, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they will play all their home games at Wembley next season.

The north London club had an option to use the national stadium while White Hart Lane is demolished and their new ground built. They have today taken the decision to activate that option.

Spurs announced their board had given the green light to make Wembley their temporary home this evening.

They are due to be able to move into their new stadium for the 2018/19 campaign, with construction work already well underway adjacent to the Lane.