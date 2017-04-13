Spurs dominate PFA Young Player of the Year nominations

Tottenham Hotspur provide two of the six nominees for this season’s PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist.

Striker Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli have both been nominated for the award, with Kane also shortlisted for the main Player of the Year Award.

Their fellow nominees for the Young Player of the Year award are Burnley defender Michael Keane, Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, who – like Kane – is also up for the senior award.

That means that four of the six players nominated are English. England international Alli is defending his title in 2017 having been crowned as Young Player of the Year 2016 last season.

The award is voted for in a ballot of Premier League players. The six nominees are effectively the players who polled highest, but with no information given as to what order they finished.

That will be confirmed when the winner is announced at a ceremony in London later this month.